Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut First Derivatives to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,675.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,031.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The stock has a market cap of £447.72 million and a P/E ratio of 555.17. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($17.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,995 ($40.19).
About First Derivatives (Get Rating)
First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.
