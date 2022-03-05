Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut First Derivatives to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,675.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,031.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The stock has a market cap of £447.72 million and a P/E ratio of 555.17. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($17.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,995 ($40.19).

In other First Derivatives news, insider Seamus Keating acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £98,895 ($132,691.53).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

