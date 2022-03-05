Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON BWNG opened at GBX 30.26 ($0.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.53 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.85 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £139.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.30.
About N Brown Group (Get Rating)
