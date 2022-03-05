Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 69.5%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,661,200 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 2,749,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46,612.0 days.

Shares of ABMRF opened at $12.99 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a €13.60 ($15.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

