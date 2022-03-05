Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Increases By 78.2%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the January 31st total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,159.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on APYRF shares. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

OTCMKTS APYRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

