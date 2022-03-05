Short Interest in BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Decreases By 54.7%

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. BellRock Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get BellRock Brands alerts:

About BellRock Brands (Get Rating)

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.