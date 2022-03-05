Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Expands By 46.3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on BXBLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brambles in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,685. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.
Brambles Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
