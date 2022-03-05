Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increases By 62.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the January 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

CF stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

