Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Increases By 55.4%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 15,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other Crown Crafts news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 59,962 shares of company stock valued at $414,450 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

