Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expands By 50.6%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of CULP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,376. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Culp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.