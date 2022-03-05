Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 37.8%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

