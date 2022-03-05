Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 48.1%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.36 on Friday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euro Tech by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 58,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euro Tech by 17.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

