Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Drops By 30.3%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENPC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at about $1,375,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,275,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 793,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 11,290.5% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 203,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
