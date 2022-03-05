Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Decreases By 44.4%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ FDT traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $65.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.108 dividend. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
