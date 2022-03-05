Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Decreases By 44.4%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FDT traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $65.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.108 dividend. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,018,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period.

