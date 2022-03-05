Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Increases By 47.4%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 983,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,338. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%.
