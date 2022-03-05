Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expands By 53.2%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the January 31st total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.90. 34,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,661. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $825.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

GSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

