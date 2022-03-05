Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Expands By 150.0%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HCHOF opened at $5.35 on Friday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

