Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Drops By 45.6%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. 15,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $43.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.
About Invesco Global Water ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
