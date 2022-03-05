Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Drops By 45.6%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. 15,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period.

About Invesco Global Water ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

