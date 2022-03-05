Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Drops By 50.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

Kingdee International Software Group stock remained flat at $$240.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52-week low of $227.12 and a 52-week high of $388.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.59.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.