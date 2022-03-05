Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Rises By 98.0%

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 15,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,380. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

About Manhattan Scientifics (Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.