Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rises By 80.3%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,314. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.