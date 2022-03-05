Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rises By 80.3%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,314. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

