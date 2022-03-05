Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Rises By 57.9%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 126,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,814. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Metallis Resources
