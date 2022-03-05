Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Rises By 90.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 303,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,740. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,004.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

