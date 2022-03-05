Short Interest in OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Decreases By 39.4%

OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OHAAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. OPY Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHAAU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000.

