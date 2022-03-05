Short Interest in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Increases By 68.0%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS LUKOY remained flat at $$6.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.