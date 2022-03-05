Short Interest in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Increases By 68.0%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS LUKOY remained flat at $$6.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

