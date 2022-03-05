Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Decreases By 54.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RBGPF traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,868. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $96.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

