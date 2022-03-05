Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Declines By 40.9%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

DNAB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

