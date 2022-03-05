Short Interest in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Drops By 33.9%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 388,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

Boston Beer stock traded down $15.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.13. 133,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.41. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $355.87 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 365.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

