Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Grows By 153.8%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE CEE opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

