Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Grows By 153.8%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE CEE opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 3.5%.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
