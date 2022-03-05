Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Decreases By 46.4%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TOEYF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Toro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
