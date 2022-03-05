Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Decreases By 46.4%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOEYF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

