Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Drops By 36.1%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

