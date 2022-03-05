Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Rises By 154.4%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $6.37.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
