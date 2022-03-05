Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Rises By 154.4%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 445,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.