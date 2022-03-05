Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Want Want China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Want Want China stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. Want Want China has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About Want Want China (Get Rating)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

