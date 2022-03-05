SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 207,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,419. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.23. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 71,278.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.