Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $378,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

