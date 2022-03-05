Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.