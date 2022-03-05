Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $243.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 127,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

