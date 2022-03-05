Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average is $146.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

