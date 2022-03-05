SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $16.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

