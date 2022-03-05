Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 339,000 shares of company stock worth $12,827,250. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 981,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after buying an additional 667,743 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

