Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMGZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

SMGZY stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 21,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,333. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

