Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $498,125.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNAP opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 1.21. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

