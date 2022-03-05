SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.57.

SNC opened at C$28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.70 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 295.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.15.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

