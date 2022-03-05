Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 2.4%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 20,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 109,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The stock has a market cap of C$52.43 million and a P/E ratio of 205.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.
About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)
