Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $370.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.87% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average of $317.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.