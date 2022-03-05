Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Snowflake stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.04. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

