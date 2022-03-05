Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $359.00. The stock had previously closed at $264.69, but opened at $207.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $224.65, with a volume of 459,582 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.49 and its 200-day moving average is $317.04.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

