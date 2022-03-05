Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 48,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,662 shares.The stock last traded at $74.01 and had previously closed at $73.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 105,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.