SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.