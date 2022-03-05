Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.43

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and traded as low as $71.53. Sonova shares last traded at $72.21, with a volume of 23,899 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

