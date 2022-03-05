Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 1.5%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 58,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 239,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Southern Silver Exploration from C$1.06 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.92 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.